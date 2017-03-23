National Ag Day finds perfect home at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — There's no better place to celebrate National Ag Day than the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

With Tuesday marking the day to honor agriculture in America, youth exhibitors showed off their steers, families went to the petting zoo and many people saw baby animals born at the rodeo's birthing center.

Allyson Tjoelker is the executive director of agriculture competitions and exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"It's really the perfect opportunity to see what agriculture is all about," Tjoelker said. "We all use agriculture each and everyday. We feel like it's a great way to educate patrons about this awesome industry."

Tjoelker estimates more than 17,000 youth exhibitors will take part in showing livestock at this year's event.