Rick Perry fuming over Texas A&M election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION, Tex.-- Energy Secretary Rick Perry is furious at his old alma mater, Texas A&M.

The former Governor penned an open letter criticizing the election process that led to the university's first openly gay student body president.

Perry says the election was stolen from the winning candidate in a quest for diversity.

Robert McIntosh received the most votes but was disqualified by election officials for not providing receipts for glow sticks used in his campaign video.

Bobby Brooks, who is gay, was declared the winner.

"The desire of the electorate is overturned because of free glow sticks that appeared for eleven seconds of a months-long campaign made a mockery of due process and transparency,” said Perry.

Political scientists are mostly astounded that a sitting Federal cabinet Secretary would get involved in College Station campus politics.

Maybe you can take the Governor out of Texas but an Aggie's home is always College Station.