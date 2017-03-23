× Super Bowl of Fishing lands in Houston with the Bassmaster Classic

HOUSTON– If you consider yourself a fishing fanatic, then we have good news for you!

The world championship of bass fishing will be held in Houston for the first time in the event’s 47-year history.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Houston’s Minute Maid Park that the 2017 GEICO Bassmaster Classic will be presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods, on Mar. 24-26 at Lake Conroe. The world’s best bass anglers will begin their competition on the 21,000-acre impoundment of the San Jacinto River in Montgomery and Walker counties noted for producing big largemouth bass.

Once the fish are caught they will be transported to Minute Maid Park for weigh-ins. The weigh-ins will start at 3:15 each afternoon. After the fish are weighed in, the bass which will still be live, will be taken back to Lake Conroe by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and released.

Local fishing fans will also be able to experience the Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

All events are free and open to the public.