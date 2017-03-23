× Teen finds decapitated body in southeast Houston

HOUSTON- Houston police are investigating after a teen discovered a decapitated body while walking home from school Thursday.

An 18-year-old was walking in the 12000 block of Murr, between Cullen and East Orem, when he saw something on the ground that caught his eye.

As he went closer, he noticed a skull and then saw the body about six feet away.

“He rain in the house and told me what he had found,” the teen’s mother said.

Once police arrived, the teen was able to take them to the location where the body was found.

No further details have been given at this time.