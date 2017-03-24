15% of undergrad women at University of Texas say they’ve been raped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas- According to the Center for disease Control nearly one in five women report experiencing rape at some point in their life.

These stats seem to echo the fact that 15 percent of women who attend the University of Texas are said to have been raped.

The alarming UT stats were announced by State Senator Joan Huffman during a Senate State Affairs Committee hearing Thursday, where four bills on sexual assaults on Texas’ campuses were being discussed.

The percentages derive from a survey of 28,000 students in 2015, across 13 UT campuses.

Unfortunately this issue isn’t isolated to one school system.

Area schools are taking measures of their own to combat this devastating trend.

No means no! A lack of no does not necessarily mean yes and if they can’t answer the question then it’s definitely no!

If you or someone you know needs counseling for sexual violence visit rainn.org.