2 men, 3 women arrested during drug raid in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas — Five people were arrested Thursday during a bust at a suspected drug house in La Porte.

Detectives with the La Porte Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a series of complaints about illegal drug activity at a home in the 500 block of Primrose Lane.

Police executed a search warrant, and found methamphetamine and narcotic and sedative tablets, including Hydrocodone, Xanax and Promethazine.

Two men and three women at the home were taken into custody.

Chad Beargeon, 43; Edward Rossino, 33, Erin Daugherty, 28; Josef Kitchen, 21 and Brittany Price, 29, were all charged with possession of a controlled substance.