American cities dominated by renters, tight housing markets to blame

HOUSTON-- Part of the American dream has always been to own your own home but a new report reveals that 52 of the 100 largest U.S. cities are renters.

Analysts blame the foreclosure crisis that turned millions of owners into renters and tight housing markets that made it hard for renters to buy homes. In 2015, a report from the Urban Institute predicted rentership will continue to rise through 2030. The rise will be due in part to millennials moving out of their parents basements and aging baby boomers downsizing into rentals.

Forces in the housing market will also work against home ownership.

Fewer than 1 million homes were on the market in the first quarter of this year, the lowest since real estate website Trulia started keeping records in 2012. That shortage of homes makes it harder for renters to become owners.

So let it be known, it's a tough market out there and you'll have to fight if you want to own a piece.