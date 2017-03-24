× Casey Anthony & O.J. teaming up for a killer reality show?!?!

ORLANDO, FL — There’s a killer new reality TV show in the works that could dethrone The Kardashians.

O.J. Simpson and Casey Anthony are reportedly in talks to star in a show… together. You read that right. This could down as the most controversial reality show EVER.

According to InTouch Weekly, “It will give viewers the inside story on the aftermath of living with the horrible crime they were ultimately acquitted of.”

Casey, aka “America’s Most Hated Mom,” got off in the death of her daughter Caylee. It seems she may have hinted at teaming up with O.J. She recently spoke out and said she can “empathize” with O.J. who was found not guilty of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman.

After the success of FX’s “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” you can bet this reality show would kill in ratings. There’s one big barrier though, The Juice isn’t loose. He’s doing time for armed robbery and kidnapping in Nevada. But he’s up for parole later this year.

So, if the reports are true, “Keeping Up With the Killers” could be headed to a screen near you soon. Oops, “accused” killers. My bad.