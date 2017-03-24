Class Acts: Briana Uchendu uses award-winning film to teach understanding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Texas-- Travis High School senior Briana Uchendu credits her love for Pixar films as the inspiration behind her becoming a studio artist and digital animator.

"Even though it looks difficult to do, I want to get into digital animation to further enhance my storytelling, put my art with digital," Uchendu said.

In early March, Uchendu's creativity was rewarded as her short film "Goop" won the UIL Best Young Filmmaker-Computer/Digital Animation award.

"It felt really unreal. I'm a pretty hard critic of myself and I don't think a lot of the work that everyone thinks is so good that I do, I don't think it's the best, so I was so surprised," Uchendu said.

Uchendu's message in the film is mostly about not judging others and making sure you get to know someone before deciding what they're all about. The winning film is just one way that she has honored the memory of her father, who passed May 2016.

"The drive I have toward everything, my viewpoint, the kind of person I am today, is very heavily influenced by my dad. I want everything I do put toward making him proud even though he's not here anymore," said Uchendu.

After graduation, Uchendu plans to continue filmmaking with the hopes of one day directing her own movie.