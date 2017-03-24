Conroe man brutally beats 2 dogs for pooping in his house, deputies say 

CONROE, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday after he brutally beat his two dogs because the animals urinated and defecated on the floor of the suspect’s home in Conroe, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Everett Fisher is facing two counts of animal cruelty.

Investigators said he returned home from work to find his pets — one poodle-mix and one terrier-mix — had relieved themselves inside the house on 13600 block of FM 1314.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs were taken to a 24-hour hospital with bruised eyes, lacerations, internal bleeding and contusions after the alleged abuse.

Fisher also confessed to shooting the dogs in the mouth with a BB gun, deputies said.