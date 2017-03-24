Flix Fix: Dustin reviews T2 Trainspotting, Raw, Wilson and Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A diverse group of new releases this week starting with Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel that reunites cast and crew after 20 years. Film critic Dustin Chase takes a look at space thriller Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds. Also on the menu this week is cannibalism French horror movie Raw and Woody Harrelson’s dark comedy Wilson. All those movies on this week’s Flix Fix.