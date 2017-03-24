× HCSO: North Harris County neighborhood evacuated, SWAT team negotiating with man barricaded in home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– SWAT officers are negotiating with an active shooter after responding to a possible mental health welfare check in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called to report that her husband was having a crisis.

Deputies arrived at the home in the 19000 block of Toast Hollow Ct. to find the woman outside with her child and the front door open.

The deputies entered the house and were greeted with gunfire, which appeared to be coming through the floor from the upstairs area of the house. The deputies retreated from the house and continued to exchange gunfire with shooter, who was firing from an upstairs window. A SWAT team was called in to negotiate.

Residents have been evacuated from the neighborhood and the wife and child are cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story…….