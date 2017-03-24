× HPD: Police looking for three men accused of stealing 2 expensive vehicles

HOUSTON — Police are searching for three men accused of breaking into an auto storage and stealing two top-of-the -line vehicles in northwest Houston, investigators said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the trio stole several expensive items, including a 2002 Jeep Wrangler and a 2008 Lexus L460 on Feb. 18 in the 4600 block of Steffani Ln.

The thieves loaded a pressure washer inside the Jeep Wrangler and drove the SUV through a fence, investigators said. The men then left the scene in an unknown direction. Police said both vehicles were later recovered in separate locations.

Surveillance cameras capture images of the thieves during the robbery.

One of the thieves was wearing a black shirt and black shoes. He is said to be between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

The second man was around 5 feet 3 inches tall, and was wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

The third suspect stood between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a black shirt and gray/white pants.

All three suspects were believed to be between 17 and 23 years old.

HPD believes the robbers are possibly involved in other similar incidents throughout Harris County.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or the arrest of suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online. All tipsters remain anonymous.