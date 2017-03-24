Missouri thief steals truck filled with mascot costumes to entertain kids with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Who would steal a U-Haul truck filled with mascots?

The truck is part of a national tour called Mascots For A Cure, which is on a mission to help kids with cancer. The group is actually scheduled to visit the Texas Children's Hospital Monday in Houston .

"Started to head out to the trailer to get some bags and load up, and we noticed the trailer was gone," Founder Derek Zinser said. "So, we instantly contacted the police. The Springfield, Missouri police were all over it."

The police were quick to locate the stolen truck in another county, but it's unclear what all was taken including possibly the chief mascot, Sir Roland Braveheart.

"He's a teddy bear knight that has a shield and a sword," Zinser explained. "He has a shield to shield the kids against cancer and a sword to fight in their honor."

The mascots make all the difference when visiting various hospitals.

"Mascots are larger than life, as they are. When you walk into a room, whether you're 2 or 92, they light it up," Zinser said.

He started Mascots For A Cure in honor of his dad, who battled cancer.

"And the reactions that you get from these kids in these hospitals and these centers is the most amazing thing— it's magical!" mascot performer Christopher Bruce said.

There's no denying the power of a mascot!

"Just to have this happen. And me being in the hospital for a long time, it's special," patient Matthew Brians said.

Thankfully, the show will go on. But you have to wonder who would steal from kids with cancer?

"When they realized when they opened it up they saw mascots and T-shirts for kids stuff that said fighting childhood cancer on it— hope, joy, love. Maybe they felt kind of bad about themselves, I hope," Zinser added.