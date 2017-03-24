× Spring day care worker caught on video injuring 4-year-old girl, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — A Spring day care worker was arrested Friday after he was caught on video injuring a 4-year-old girl, the Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office said.

A parent contacted the sheriff’s office Wednesday and reported that the child was assaulted at the Children’s Lighthouse Daycare in the 2800 block of Waterbend Cove.

Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a third degree felony.

Investigators said video show Diglin grabbing the child by the arm and slamming her to the ground. The girl’s face hits the floor and she immediately begins to scream in pain, deputies said. The worker is seen taking the child to the other side of the room and cleaning up her blood, officers said.

The constable’s office said the child may have long-term dental trauma, but that has yet to be determined.

Diglin was arrested at his home and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

The suspect’s bond is set at $250,000.