Street Stories: Houston trainer shares love of shaping strong minds and bodies

HOUSTON- There are hundreds of fitness centers in Houston and each one boast different results. Newsfix caught up with the owner of Chiselers in north Houston to find out what makes them stand out amongst the crowd.

Co-Founder of Chiselers Training Facility, Carl Wesley started Chiselers in his home garage three years ago with business partner Kendrick Webb.

Chiselers is now a contender in the fitness arena offering private training sessions to members wanting to gain muscle weight or lose weight.

"One of the reason's why I created the business is that I can pass down the knowledge and inspire somebody else, when somebody else succeeds because of me I feel accomplished, it makes me feel good. That's my high," Wesley said.

Chiselers social media sites has garnered a lot of attention for their grueling workouts and have potential clients wondering what they will be up against upon arrival.

"The Chiselers are architects, sculpting and shaping positive strong minds, as well as healthy and functional strong bodies to all of our clients," Wesley said.