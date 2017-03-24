Toronto schools will no longer allow student trips to US

The ongoing predicament left the Toronto District School Board with what it called a "difficult choice."

The board decided that the 24 pre-approved trips to the US would continue, but it will not permit new ones.

"We feel it strikes a balance between our equity and inclusion commitments as a school board, while not canceling already approved trips for which a financial loss would be incurred," Malloy's statement said.

The board serves 246,000 students in 584 schools throughout Toronto.

The group had called it a "very difficult decision to make," in a notice that didn't specifically mention Trump's travel ban, but the message directly referred to the current immigration situation.

"While the United States is a frequent destination for Guiding trips, the ability of all our members to equally enter this country is currently uncertain," its statement read.