HPD: Men steal clothes, shoes from City Gear store in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON – Men in a stolen white pick-up truck broke into a southeast Houston store, taking shoes and clothes Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

Officials said around 4:45 a.m., they received a phone call about a break-in at City Gear apparel store on Telephone Road.

A wrecker driver was in the parking lot of the shopping center and saw the truck leaving with three to five people.

The wrecker driver followed the truck while on the phone with HPD, but said after the suspects noticed him, they sped up and lost control of the vehicle by going over railroad tracks and crashing.

The men all jumped out of the car and fled the scene before police could catch them.

Police recovered the truck with the stolen merchandise in it.