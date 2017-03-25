HPD: Three people shot after home invasion near Katy Freeway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON –Three people were shot during a home invasion Friday night, according to Houston police.

According to Investigator Norman Wallace of the HPD Robbery Division, three suspects, two men and one woman, forced their way into an apartment located at 7777 Katy Freeway around 8 p.m.

Officials said the two men pulled out guns and held three residents at gunpoint. One of those residents had a gun too, and he pulled it out, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between both parties.

The two male suspects and a female homeowner were both shot during the shootout.

Police took the female suspect into custody.

Houston police say it is unclear whether or not the suspects were attempting to rob the victims.

Wallace said the two suspects and home owner who were shot are currently in stable condition.