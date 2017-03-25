Local representatives react to health care bill failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Health Care Act is dead, at least for now. Speaker Paul Ryan pulled it from consideration Friday after it became clear that Republicans did not have the votes to pass it.

Democrats celebrated the news that the Affordable Care Act will remain the law of the land for the time being, while Republican reaction was more of a mixed bag. Here's how some members of the House of Representatives from the Houston and Galveston areas responded to the bill's failure.

Democrats

Rep. Al Green - Texas 9th Congressional District

“I hope that this experience will help President Trump better understand that governing a country can be painfully different than running a corporation. When you have control of the House, the Senate and the Presidency, and can’t pass a bill that has purportedly been in the works for seven years, don’t blame Democrats.”

Obamacare is still the law of the land. We can improve it, but we must not repeal it. #Obamacare — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) March 24, 2017

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee - Texas 18th Congressional District

“TrumpCare was a poison meal for which Americans had absolutely no appetite. The defeat of this ‘Pay More for Less’ plan is a victory for the American people, and offers Congress the chance to focus on improving the ACA and protecting working families.”

#TrumpCare rejected in favor of “something terrific” known lovingly by millions of Americans as “ObamaCare.” Bigly. https://t.co/r8u9YHgTIp — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) March 24, 2017

Rep. Gene Green - Texas 29th Congressional District

“The bill was an assault on working families from the very beginning. It would have destroyed the Medicaid program as we know it, would have increased deductibles and out-of-pocket costs, and would have shortened the life of the Medicare Trust Fund. I was disappointed the Republicans never followed regular order or held public hearings, but at least the American people and my constituents can sleep tonight knowing they will be able to visit their doctor and receive the quality, affordable health care they deserve.”

Today is a victory for the American people. The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land. Statement → https://t.co/88Vc2vStbh #TX29 pic.twitter.com/rbE7LvDsat — Rep. Gene Green (@RepGeneGreen) March 24, 2017

Republicans

Rep. Ted Poe - Texas 2nd Congressional District

Thx for your leadership @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerRyan Some only want to be the party of 'no' & would've voted against the 10 commandments — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) March 24, 2017

I'm committeed to working w/ @realDonaldTrump @SpeakerRyan & colleagues to provide affordable health care w/o Obamacare mandates #TimetoLead — Ted Poe (@JudgeTedPoe) March 24, 2017

Rep. Kevin Brady - Texas 8th Congressional District

My official statement on the American Health Care Act: https://t.co/D82uMX89re — RepKevinBrady (@RepKevinBrady) March 24, 2017

Rep. Randy Weber - Texas 14th Congressional District

My statement on today's activity and the American Health Care Act. pic.twitter.com/JYlLoPwIYG — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) March 25, 2017