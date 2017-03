Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas – A driver was killed after jumping a curb in Baytown Sunday morning, according to Baytown PD.

Police said the accident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of West Baker Road.

Someone in a GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road when the vehicle jumped the curb and rolled on its side.

The driver died at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.