Man shot, killed in front of north Houston gas station

HOUSTON – A man was shot and killed during a drive-by outside of a Gulf gas station in north Houston Sunday morning.

Det. Mark Condon of HPD said around 4:30 a.m., a man and woman were sitting on the side of the convenience store located at North Shepherd Drive and Curtin Avenue when someone in a silver four-door car came by and shot at them.

The man was shot twice and died at the scene.

The woman did not get hurt, and is currently being interviewed by police.

Police have not released much information on the victim.

The incident is still under investigation.