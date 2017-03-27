× 2 residents killed, 4 others injured after shooting at NE Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office searching for a two possible gunmen after a shooting left two dead and four others critical condition, authorities said.

Officers responded Sunday around 6:28 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5900 block of Aldine Bender in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said an argument had broken out between the victims and a resident. A few minutes after the argument, a man drove up in a white car. Deputies said two men jumped out of the vehicle and argued with the victims. One of the men, grabbed a semi-automatic rifle from the car’s trunk and started firing.

Deputies found a 31-year-old man, who was shot to death, and five others who were wounded.

Investigators said Christopher Beatty, who was one of the wounded, was taken to LBJ hospital where he was later died. The remaining four victims were also taken to various hospitals for treatment, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).