Alief HS senior battling rare cancer dies days after fulfilling dream of meeting Beyonce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The suffering has ended for an Alief ISD high school graduate battling a rare cancer after she passed away Sunday morning at MD Anderson hospital, according a school representative.

Ebony Banks was a student at Hastings High School and a member of the school's color guard. She was greatly loved by her teachers and classmates, who worked diligently to ensure the teen's final months were filled with love, support and celebration.

The administration, teachers and students gathered hours later and remembered Banks' life with a candlelight vigil outside the district's LeRoy Crump Stadium.

Sights from tonight's vigil for @AliefHastingsHS student Ebony Banks pic.twitter.com/7O4yFw8VPq — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Flowers on the Band tower to honor Ebony Banks during a vigil tonight pic.twitter.com/ZDGQcFu36i — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

Banks' cancer had reached stage four, but the diagnosis didn't stop her perseverance and desire to graduate. Before the student's passing, the district held a special graduation ceremony for her at the hospital.

Congratulations to our first graduate of 2017! pic.twitter.com/vFe1yk6Svd — #GoBears 🐾 (@AliefHastingsHS) March 16, 2017

Banks, whose nickname was "EBOB", was a big Beyonce fan. It was her final wish to meet the singer.

Her classmates were able to give Banks' the ultimate graduation present by starting the social media campaign #EBOBMEETSBEYONCE.

The hashtag went viral, and on March 22, Beyonce set up a call with Banks on FaceTime.

"We love you Ebony! You'll live on at Hastings," Associate Principal of Instruction Tiffany Abrams-Shelton tweeted.