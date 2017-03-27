Fearless Girl statue will continue to stare down the Wall Street Bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN - A statue in Manhatten is going to stick around a little longer.

Her name is "Fearless Girl" and the four-foot tall bronze statue stands as an advocate for more women on corporate boards across America.

The 250-pound bronze girl has been staring down the 7,100-pound Wall Street Bull since International Women`s Day earlier this month. Originally, she was set to face off against the bronze bull for just a few weeks. Her stay has been extended at least through next February.

This after more than 28,000 people signed a petition to make this Lower Manhattan spot her permanent home.

The 11-foot tall bull made his stampede to Wall Street 30 years ago, in the wake of the 1987 stock market crash. He symbolizes America`s financial resilience and can-do spirit, but some believe the bull stands for men only, leaving out a significant portion of the population.

Standing proud with a ponytail, the little bronze girl's stay has been extended. Good thing that original permit wasn`t written in stone! (Or bronze!)