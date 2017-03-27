Firefighter brings dog back to life after 20 minutes of CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA MONICA, Cali. - "It's totally ruined. Yeah, it's totally ruined," Crystal Limirand lamented over her burned out apartment.

Losing everything you own in a fire can be devastating, but losing your best friend, too, would be just heartbreaking. That's what one California woman faced when her home went up in flames with her little dog, "Nalu," inside.

"That's when my neighbor came out and yelling that my apartment's on fire, and then I just started screaming about my dog," Limirand recalled.

Fortunately, the fire department showed up just in time and rushed in.

"Nalu was near the fire," Santa Monica Fire Department's Andrew Klein told reporters. "I recognized Nalu was not responsive."

"And immediately they went in and got my dog, pulled him out, and I was just...kind of stood there in shock," Limirand said. "I just was in shock."

It looked bleak for 10-year-old Nalu.

"He didn't have a pulse. He wasn't breathing," Klein declared. "So then, I went into pet CPR mode with the rest of my crew, and we just went to work on it for 20 minutes."

During all that time, there was no response, but this fire fighter refused to give up!

"That a boy! That a boy!" Klein encouraged Nalu as the poor pooch suddenly started breathing again.

"It's mouth to snout. With a human, it's mouth-to-mouth, but with pets, it's my mouth to his nose, so, what I did was put his tongue past the teeth, which cleared the airway," Klein explained.

Nalu was brought back to life! Nalu's owner says it was a 'doggone miracle!'

"Now we're holding him, and he's alive and well," Klein cheered.

"Thank you so much!" Limirand hugged Klein, the hero of the day.

"Aw, it was pretty amazing," Klein admitted. "'Cause I've been on a number of animal rescues like this that did not come out the same way that Nalu's story did."