Harden wins another award, while Rockets owner Les Alexander donates $4 million to charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - James Harden's MVP campaign gets stronger and stronger as on Monday, the NBA named Harden the Western Conference Player of the Week. The honor is for games played from Monday, March 20 through Sunday, March 26. Harden earns the award for the fourth time this season. It's the 13th time he's gotten the honor, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for the most Player of the Week awards in franchise history.

Congrats to @jharden13 for his 4th Player of the Week award this season & 13th in his career, all as a Rocket! #MVP https://t.co/gesPiij1Dp pic.twitter.com/huqdaQKyAu — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 27, 2017

Harden averaged 33 points, 13.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2 steals during a three-win stretch. Overall, the Rockets have a 51-22 record.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday was also a big day for the Rockets Clutch City Foundation. Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced the recipients of a $4 million donation. Prospective charities started applying to receive funds back in December. On Monday, the team announced the 20 local charities that would get a share in the large donation.

A full list of the charities supported is here.