Houston says goodbye to the 2017 rodeo

HOUSTON, TX- As they pack up and ship out, we say goodbye to the 2017 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

"We have had the best show ever...the attendance would certainly bear that out with over 2.6 million people attending the world's champion BBQ contest, and the 20 days of the show. We had out largest single day attendance on March 18 with over 185,000 people , and this year's Go Tejano concert set a stadium paid attendance record of 75,557 guests," said President & CEO, Joel Cowley.

What a great rodeo season 2017 has been, and we look forward to next year!