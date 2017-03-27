Jordan Lee lands huge catch, wins Bassmaster Classic at Minute Maid Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It was a shocking finish to the 47th edition of the Bassmaster Classic as Jordan Lee took home the title in front of the Minute Maid Park crowd.

The 25-year-old had an amazing Sunday showing and catching five fish that propelled him to the tournament title. With the Super Bowl of Bass Fishing taking place out on Lake Conroe, the Alabama native stunned the fishing world.

"It's just an unreal feeling to be on that stage holding that trophy," Lee said. "I've never won an elite series tournament, never won an open, but I won the Bassmaster Classic."

Following the weigh-ins this weekend, officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department returned the live bass back to Lake Conroe.