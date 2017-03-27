Monday Motivation: Get beach body bangin’ for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day! It’s time to Spring Into our Summer Bodies. Ladies, hang that bikini in front of you for extra motivation. To get in the pool-side spirit, grab your floatie pool toy.

Do the following for one minute, then rest 1 minute and repeat a total of 4 times.

1-Jump in and out of the ring float

2-Drop to the ground in a plank position and jump your feet in and out of the ring float

3- Sumo Squats

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Lindsey, go to http://www.LindseyDayFitness.com