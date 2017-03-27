Oscar bosses meet to create new protocols in the wake of last show’s envelope fiasco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Remember that Oscar ceremony`s best picture mix-up last month? You know, when Warren Beatty was handed the wrong envelope and Faye Dunaway announced “La La Land” as the winner instead of “Moonlight.”

That wrong envelope fiasco tarnished the gold statue`s rep and now the Oscar bosses are totally re-thinking the process.

The Academy`s Board of Governors has a top-secret meeting Tuesday. Their mission is to devise a plan to avoid another screw-up. The 54-member board of governors come from every branch of the industry. Like actors, directors, writers, make-up artists, etc. There are 17 branches represented on the board.

The Academy Awards show is seen in more than 200 countries. So, any time anything goes wrong, it`s a very public faux pas.

Turns out, one of the accountants from PriceWaterhouseCoopers was so busy snapping selfies backstage with movie stars, he got distracted. Big mistake!

No telling what protocol the governors will come up with. But one thing`s for sure, the PWC accountants at this year`s show will never, ever handle the envelopes for future ceremonies.

But hey, that`s better than being handed an envelope with a pink slip inside!