PHOTOS: ‘Finding Ashley Stewart’ contest stops in Houston

HOUSTON — Confidence in curves: it’s what’s Ashley Stewart is all about!

The 2017 #FindingAshleyStewart tour made a stylish strut to the Houston Ashley Stewart location on Kirby Drive.

Outside of the fabulous fashions, the atmosphere was live with music curated by DJ 4.0, barbecue cuisine catered by O Taste And See Catering and desserts by Forever Yours Creations.

The in-store competition, which was hosted by Ashley Stewart’s Marketing Specialist and Style Expert Tamara Ivey, kicked-off Friday night with an audition, where judges picked the top 12 favorites out of nearly 100 women. Judges included Kristen Gaskins, President and CMO of Ashley Stewart; Nakia Cooper, Digital Executive Producer of CW39.com; Nail guru “Naja” of reality television’s “LA Hair”; Andrea Richardson, Hilton Hotel & Properties; ShaKera, The Sample Size Blogger; Stacy Alauf and Alesha Walker, DFS.

On Saturday afternoon, the ladies had a chance to rip the runway again with a fashion show, showcasing Ashley Stewart’s spring line. Contestants and attendees also posed on the pink carpet in the social media lounge, which was hosted by Totally Randie of Houston Style Magazine.

Judges selected Ashley Walker, Nicole Rhocherlyn Grady and Shadawn McCants to move on to the next round of competition. Photos of the semi-finalists from each city will be added to the Ashley Stewart website so fans can vote, and from there, the top finalists from that will be flown to New York in September for the first ever Miss Ashley Stewart Pageant.

The models were given special looks by stylists with LAMIK Cosmetics & Franklin Institute.

The women who came out were met with gift bags sponsored by Mary Kay Cosmetics, Babydoll Brushes, Camellia Alise Skin Care and Taylor’s Shae Butter.