× 2 men charged in mass shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two residents at an apartment complex in northeast Harris County, authorities said. Officers said four other residents were injured during the shooting and remain in critical condition.

Investigators have charged Jeremy Jones, 28, with capital murder and Harvey Jones, 34, with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The two suspects have yet to be arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers responded Sunday around 6:28 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in the 5900 block of Aldine Bender in northeast Harris County.

Investigators said an argument had broken out between the victims and a resident. A few minutes after the argument, Jeremy Jones and Harvey Jones drove up in a white car, officers said. Deputies said the suspects jumped out of the vehicle and argued with the victims. Harvey Jones grabbed a semi-automatic rifle from the car’s trunk and started firing, officers said.

Jeremy Jones is accused of then pointing the rifle and firing at the victims, sticking all six people multiple times.

He and Harvey Jones then jumped back into the vehicle and sped off.

When deputies arrived they found a 31-year-old man, who was shot to death, and five others who were wounded.

Investigators said Christopher Beatty, who was one of the wounded, was taken to LBJ hospital where he was later died. The remaining four victims were also taken to various hospitals for treatment, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).