4-year-old injured after gunman fires multiple times into SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for a possible gunman after the shooter fired multiple bullets into a southwest Houston apartment complex and injured a small child, authorities said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Mainridge Apartments on Westridge Street and Hearth Drive.

Someone fired multiple times through the sliding glass door of an apartment where a mother and her 4-year-old son lived, police said.

The child suffered a head wound and was taken to the hospital. HPD Lt. W. L. Meler said the child is in good condition.

Investigators said once the boy was cleaned up and treated, it was unclear whether the wound was from a bullet fragment or the chaos of trying to get out of the apartment.

Residents said they haven’t heard of any problems inside the community.

Police are still searching for the alleged gunman and a motive.

“If you saw someone running with a gun through this apartment complex, let us know about it. Give us a description,” Meler said.