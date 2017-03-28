America Divided: Jobs vs. Climate Change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOBS:

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- For Donald Trump supporters, his road to the White House was made of coal.

Surrounded by coal miners and other friends, the president signed his latest executive order.

"Basically you know what this says, right?" asks Trump. To applause he adds, "It says you`re going back to work. You`re going back to work."

The campaign promise of putting more coal miners back to work and revitalizing that industry clearly sits well with Trump supporters. This executive order will undo several of Obama's signature policies to curb climate change. A great promise to keep, especially since global warming is a "hoax."

This order is actually a breath of fresh air. It means no more challenges to restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, especially from Republican-led states that profit from burning oil, coal and gas.

According to Scott Pruitt, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, "We've got to keep in mind, Not just jobs will be created by the president's action here. It's also lower electricity rates for our consumers across the country."

Those plugged in to president Trump's vision of energy independence may now begin repeating this mantra: "Fossil fuel is the future!"

CLIMATE CHANGE:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - If President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan were a piñata, President Donald Trump's Energy Independence Executive Order would be the bat destroying it. It is a climate catastrophe!

The president's latest order is going to scrap the previous administration's progress in combating climate change and limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Specifically, it would reverse at least six Obama-era policies aimed at protecting the environment.

Although there is overwhelming scientific evidence proving climate change is real, President Trump has made it clear in the past he does not buy it.

According to Energy Innovation, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan could lead to billions of tons of carbon being released into the air. This, in turn, could result in millions of premature deaths.

"I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion, and to cancel job-killing regulations," Trump said.

It is clear POTUS 45 is more interested in creating coal jobs, than he is limiting pollution from it.

Here is the catch: there are more job opportunities in renewable energy.

"One in 50 jobs nationwide comes from solar alone. That's more than all the jobs from coal and gas and oil in all the US," said Emma Ruby-Sachs, deputy director of Avaaz.

By the way, what is going to happen with the Paris Agreement?

In 2016, 195 countries, including the U.S. and China (the world's biggest polluters), signed a historic accord. The agreement was a commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions in order to reduce global warming effects.

With the signing of this latest executive order, it is unclear if the U.S. will be able to keep its part of the bargain.

But if all goes the way Trump's other controversial policies do . . . cue the protesting environmentalists!