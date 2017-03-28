Beef! It’s not what’s for dinner with these vegan cattle ranchers from Angleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANGLETON, Texas - In a state known for it's beef one Angleton couple has turned their beef cattle ranch into a cattle sanctuary.

Renee King-Sonnen and her husband Tommy decided to make a drastic change after Renee would become saddened whenever the cows were sent to slaughter.

"My husband's a multi-generational cattle rancher so when I started seeing these animals as beings instead of things, I didn't know what to do with that," Renee said.

Through support from her writings online Renee developed a following.

"I raised $36,000 in less than four months and I bought my husband's cows."

Tommy wasn't sold on the idea instantly.

"She thought she could make a sanctuary here and I told her she was stupid," Tommy said. "That kind of stuff only happened in California and New York. It'd never work in Texas but I was wrong!"

The couple operates the ranch through funds raised by their non-profit, which is almost two years old now.

