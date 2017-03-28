Best of Houston: Best Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Spring has sprung, and it couldn't be a better time to cut loose!

The Houston Press names Spec's Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods the Best Liquor Store in Houston.

"We wanna be the destination for anything that you're looking for, whether it be food, snacks, beer, wine, spirits, because everyone's taste is eclectic. We wanna have an eclectic mix for those people. We sell the party so we have a little bit of everything," manager Gerald Lowe said.

Everything is right! Spec's is the 4th largest liquor store in the world!

With over 60 locations in H-town, and over 160 in Texas, there's always a Spec's near by.

Liquor samples, gourmet cheeses, a fresh deli — and even a huge cigar selection!

Spec's isn't just any old liquor store, it's a one-stop party shop.

It's easy to see why this Texas landmark is named the best in the Bayou City!