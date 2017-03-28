Family friendly cannabis club open in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Modesto, Calif. – Some families are actually finding hope in dope!

A new "kid-friendly" cannabis club has just opened up in Modesto, California. Kids like 8-year-old Zoe Ridenour who suffers from ADHDADD extreme said the drug is improving their lives. Just a few drops of the cannabis infused oil a day and a year and a half later there's been a vast improvement.

“I went up 4 grade levels in school,” said Ridenour.

Her mother Sherry Poe said that life was a nightmare when her daughter was taking traditional pharmaceuticals.

“She started getting ticks, crying all the time, at one point she told me she didn't want to live anymore,” said Poe. "Now she sleeps, she's gained weight, she's happy, she smiles, she laughs."

A similar outcome is shared by many patients.

Jhoson Mao is the father of 6-month-old Zya Mao. Mao said that his daughter feels present and that her eyes were not as wobbly as they used to be.

Owner, Jason David, named the dispensary ‘Jayden's Journey’ after his own son who suffers from a rare seizure disorder.

But even he agrees, cannabis is not a cure-all.

"If it doesn't work, throw it away but have you tried to change the rest of your life like it changed my son's life,” David said? "A quarter of a million people die a year from pharmaceuticals - the same ones we give our children and nobody says a word. When a child is sick the whole family is sick, someone has to make a change,” said David.