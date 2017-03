× ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ cast poses for photo, stoking fans’ reunion hopes

(CNN) — Now this is a story all about how the stars of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” thrilled fans with a single photo.

Tatyana M. Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell appear in a picture that was posted Monday night to Ribeiro’s Instagram account.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

The brief reunion of the surviving cast is just the latest morsel to stoke fans’ hopes that there will be some type of follow-up to the hit 1990s sitcom.

“Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family,” Ribeiro wrote in the photo caption. “Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete.”

Avery, who played the beloved Uncle Phil, died in 2013 as a result of complications from heart surgery.

Midair resemblance

Some fans recently noted that a bungee-jumping Smith looked exactly like the late Avery.

Screen grabs of Smith’s face as he jumped began appearing on social media as fans noted that the “Ali” star resembled the man who played his uncle in the TV comedy.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” went off the air in 1996.