Glitch: Previewing the DC expanded universe, Elon Musk starts Neuralink, play video games to pay for college, Samsung to sell refurbished Note 7’s

This week on Glitch we finally get to see what the DC Expanded Universe is going to look like.

If the DC universe seems to hard to comprehend, Elon Musk will be starting a new company to try and link the human brain to artificial intelligence.

On a lighter note!

An Illinois College will join a list of universities offering scholarships for competitive video gaming. The First two co-ed teams will start training for League of Legends in 2018.

Finally, Samsung plans to sell those now refurbished Galaxy Note 7’s in South Korea.

They say it’s to limit the environmental impact of just junking them but that $5.5 million profit loss probably has something to do with it too.