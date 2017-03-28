Houston charity needs help of its own

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A Houston charity with a mission to help the disabled is now having to ask the public for help of its own.

Dream Catcher Stables teaches skills and independence to people with disabilities by riding and caring for horses, even competing in the Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo. Participants are called athletes and the program's founder said it helps kids break out of their shell.

The program accomplishes all of this with just a $32,000 annual budget.

The mission is in jeopardy after someone recently stole a couple of trailers from Dream Catcher, setting them back at least $20,000. On top of that, the Stables are trying to raise money to buy their own property because the landlord has put the current site up for sale.

Dream Catcher Stables is asking for support to ensure they keep running. Go to DreamCatcherStables.org to donate.