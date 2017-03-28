Houston Press Best of Houston®: Best yoga studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- In the hustle and bustle of Houston life, sometimes we all need some rest and relaxation. Well relax and get fit with a little yoga!

The Houston Press names Joy Yoga the Best Yoga Studio in Houston. This sunshine-filled yoga studio on Washington Avenue is a great place to find some inner peace.

So, what makes Joy Yoga the best?

"So I think Joy has an amazing diverse collection of instructors and, not only that, but students come here too. So you are able to really create this unique community where everyone can find something here,” said Lonny Yu, an instructor at Joy Yoga.

Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, Joy offers a variety of styles and levels.

"You can go at your own pace. They help you modify the poses to where you are and it's just a wonderful studio,” said Karen Adams, a member at Joy Yoga.

Not able to make it to class?

No worries!

"We actually have live streaming here which is super unique because I don't think any other studio does this and every single class filmed in here you can do at home, or in your office or on the beach wherever you want to be,” explained Yu.

Yoga is not only good for your mental health, but it has surprising physical health benefits.

"My sensory part of my nerve is damaged permanently I was told, so I joined and now I've been coming here every day for a week and the classes are amazing and I'm getting more and more feeling back in my foot from a supposedly damaged sciatic nerve,” explained TJ Bourque, a new Joy Studio member.

So, if you’re nursing an old injury, trying to shed a few pounds, or just looking for some R&R, Joy yoga is the place for you!

Namaste, y’all!