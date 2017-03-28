‘Mascots For A Cure’ visits Houston despite having truck stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — After having their U-Haul truck filled with mascot costumes stolen in Missouri, Mascots For A Cure roared into Houston to visit some special kids battling cancer Monday.

"Today, we're here just spreading that hope, joy and love that we're sharing with those kids and families all throughout the country," mascot performer Christopher Bruce said.

"We had an unfortunate circumstance the other day with the trailer being stolen," Bruce added.

Unfortunately, some of the group's equipment was stolen and some irreplaceable costume props, too!

"Sir Roland Braveheart, which is our mascot...his shield is missing that was signed by Chubby Checker," Mascots For A Cure founder Derek Zinser said. "His sword...a bunch of our speakers."

Now the group is trying to raise funds to replace the stolen stuff.

"We are getting some donations coming in which helps," Zinser said. "Obviously, the more, the better. But we're happy to be here in Houston. We're continuing the tour."

Zinser was so impressed with H-Town he decided to get a tattoo in the Bayou City to remember how special his visit has been.

"It's not about us, it's really about those kids," Bruce said. "And to prove that, Derek is actually going to be getting a tattoo of the Mascots For A Cure logo."

"Oh, my gosh, man, I'm trying not to cuss!" Zinser said while grimacing as the tattoo commenced.

And despite the setback on the national tour, the show must go on — and it will!

"These kids keep us going," Zinser explained. "They keep their families going. They're the inspiration for all of us."