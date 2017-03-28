McDonald’s helps students, teachers prep for STAAR tests with free breakfast

HOUSTON — The two must-haves on test day: a sharp No. 2 pencil and a nutritious breakfast.

Houston area McDonald’s invited students and teachers to enjoy free meals Tuesday from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. before heading to school for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

Children and teachers in grades third through eighth had the option of a Egg White Delight McMuffin or a Maple Oatmeal.

“We’re proud a support local students and teachers in our community by offering free breakfast to kick off STAAR testing,” McDonald’s Owner Association of Greater Houston President Matthew Kades said. “A nutritious breakfast is an important part of every morning, and we’re happy to help ensure students are fed and ready to do their best on the first day of STAAR testing.”