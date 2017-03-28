Million dollar marijuana operation discovered in Brazoria County

Brazoria County, Texas – A million dollar marijuana operation was discovered in Brazoria County on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force executed two search warrants for two locations in the Planters Point subdivision outside of Holiday Lakes.

Agents from the Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and the DPS Criminal Investigation Division discovered a total of 3,493 marijuana plants and hydroponic marijuana grow operations.

A marijuana business of this size is estimated to generate approximately $5,100,000 annually said authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.