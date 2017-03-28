‘Poor man’s Hugh Hefner’ charged with holding women captive in his mansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA — Meet the sugar daddy of Dixie! Well, some actually call him a 'poor man's Hugh Hefner.'

But no, he's no Hefner.

Kenndric Roberts has allegedly been filling his small-scale mansion with a bevy of beauties.

Police said he has held at least eight women captive and forcing them to be dancers at the Pink Pony strip club in Atlanta.

Investigators said he used a sugar daddy dating website to lure them in. The women claim they were promised modeling contracts and other career opportunities.

Roberts was facing 14 felony charges, including human trafficking, but then a judge threw out most of those charges.

"It was distressing because we thought that it put our victims in a state of vulnerability," Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said.

However, a grand jury indicted Roberts on charges of false imprisonment and an illegal weapons charge— and he gets no bail.

"We thought that it was important that this defendant remain in jail," Howard said

But Roberts' attorney Mike Maloof says this is all a misunderstanding since Roberts just wants to be like Hef.

"Everyone had grand designs on making money," Maloof said. "Everybody lived well. That's not trafficking, judge. Everyone was free to leave at any time."

However, court papers claim otherwise.

Roberts sent one model to the Dominican Republic to get breast implants and a butt lift so he could make more money off of her, court documents said.

But then, the model claims Roberts threatened to cut the implants out of her if she tried to leave!

Sounds like this sugar daddy went sour in a hurry!