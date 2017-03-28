× Texas high school athletes allegedly sodomized with coke bottles, deodorant bottles, steel pipes, baseball bats during hazing incident

An arrest has been made in the alleged assault of 10, La Vernia High School students in the San Antonio, Texas area.

According to police, several students were arrested on Friday and charged with sexual assault after a student reported being attacked in the athletic department locker room.

“Kids were holding them down in the locker rooms, there was a lookout at the door watching for coaches not to come. They hold them down and stick various items up their rectum including coke bottles, deodorant bottles, steel pipes, baseball bats,” said the mother of one of the victims.

The suspects and victims in the alleged hazing incidents are all male students active on the baseball or football team.

Mother tells me her son was sexually assaulted with baseball bats, coke bottles and steel pipes. More tonight on @News4SA @KABBFOX29 — Breanna Barrs (@breannabarrs) March 24, 2017

“Our high school administration and athletic directors are implementing additional protocols to provide students a clear path of communication to report a concern, receive counseling, and know that their voices will be heard while maintaining their privacy,” said Superintendent José H. Moreno. “Let’s work together during this time of need and align our efforts for the children and students of our community.”

We expect to make additional arrests as more victims come forward said investigators.