Up to $3,000 reward offered for wanted Texas sex offender

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety added a new name Tuesday to its 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, authorities said.

Jose Mario Lopez, 59, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

The DPS is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to Lopez’s arrest.

Lopez has ties to San Patricio and Nueces counties, including the cities of Corpus Christi, Edroy, and Odem. In January 2017, Lopez knowingly and intentionally cut off his ankle monitor and absconded from a Houston facility, where he had been placed in November 2016. In 1983, Lopez was convicted in San Patricio County of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense. He subsequently received a 70-year prison sentence, and was released on parole in 2015 and required to register as a sex offender for life.

Investigators said Lopez is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left hand, and other tattoos on his upper arms, left forearm and back. He may also be known as “Mario” Lopez.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods: