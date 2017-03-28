× What does it mean if Texas becomes a Constitutional Carry state?

AUSTIN, TX — There’s a proposed bill up for discussion in committee today in Austin that could change gun ownership in Texas big time.

Proposed by Representative Jonathan Stickland, House Bill 375 would make Texas a Constitutional Carry state.

“Constitutional Carry is the idea that we have a fundamental right to bear arms,” explained attorney Justin Sparks. “You do not have to pay a fee, obtain a license, pass a class. There are no other requirements. As long as you’re of age, you can carry a firearm.”

Yep, that’s right. No more licenses to carry in the Lone Star State. If the bill passes it’ll make Texas the 14th Constitutional Carry state.

But even if it doesn’t, the Texas Senate has already made a big step to make getting a license easier, signing off on a bill that would drop Texas’ CHL fee from $140, one of the highest in the nation, to $40.

“I think the interesting part about that is we are recognizing the fact that we have a right to carry or possess a firearm,” said Sparks. “And making it too expensive or too burdensome for some people, infringes upon that right.”

But back to Constitutional Carry. With the committee trying to decide whether to send the bill forward, what are its chances?

“In this state as many Republicans as we have… if it becomes a bill they’re going to have to support it because they don’t want to be seen as voting against gun rights,” Sparks said. “So I believe it won’t go forward [from committee], or if it does, it will pass!”

So it might end up being a high noon political showdown, but right now for fans and foes of Constitutional Carry, it’s all or nothing down in Austin.