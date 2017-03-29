$5 million marijuana grow operation discovered in Brazoria County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- Brazoria County has "taken the high road" with a multi- million dollar pot bust.

Brazoria County Narcotics Task Force (BCNTF) shut down a weed barn in a quiet subdivision coincidentally called "Planter's Point," just outside of Holiday Lakes.

Public Information Officer Varon Snelgrove said, "It was specifically built and put into place to conceal from law enforcement. They spent a lot of money and time building these structures."

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted the task force on the sting, seizing marijuana plants and sophisticated hydro grow operations. Authorities say the drugs would have raked in about five million greenbacks a year!

"This was a very sophisticated operation that was growing right around 4,000 plants," Snelgrove said.

So far, no arrest have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.